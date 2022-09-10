Ex-convict undergoes painful tattoo removal to gain confidence

Most of us have been taught not to judge a book by its cover but the reality is people still do so.

Ex-convict Riady has several tattoos, some of which are on his face, and has experienced prejudice because of them.

He has since decided to undergo the painful process of removing his tattoos.

Riady earlier shared with Stomp how he made a 'U-turn' after working as a delivery rider with Foodpanda and dropping all of his vices, including smoking.

He said after being released from prison, he lacked the confidence to face society and was "paranoid" that his tattoos would leave a bad impression on others, especially interviewers.

"I wanted to remove them long ago to look pleasant to everyone and gain confidence," he said.

He decided to finally take the plunge when he came across EZ Aesthetics which provided tattoo removal services at what he believes to be an affordable rate.

"I got it at a promo price of $100 per session," he said.

"I need a few sessions to get them all removed completely with no scars.

"It's painful but when I think of the outcome, I managed to overcome the painful feeling of lasering off the tattoos on my face.

"I took this step to also be a better role model to the younger generation

"Changes can be done, don't repeat the same mistakes I did."

He shared a video of himself undergoing the process on his Facebook page.

He said: "You either get bitter or you get better, it's that simple.

"You either take what has been dealt to you and allow it to make you a better person or you allow it to tear you down."