Singapore

Ex-lawyer who was on the run for 15 years arrested and charged with criminal breach of trust

David Khong Siak Meng returned to Singapore on Friday and was arrested by officers from the Commercial Affairs Department.PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE
Yong Li Xuan
Sep 24, 2022 12:04 pm

A former lawyer who was on the run for 15 years has been arrested and charged with one count criminal breach of trust.

With assistance from the China Ministry of Public Security, David Khong Siak Meng was returned to Singapore on Friday and arrested by officers from the Commercial Affairs Department.

The 55-year-old Singaporean was a practising lawyer and sole proprietor of the firm David Khong & Associates.

Police said in a statement on Saturday that shortly after he left Singapore in August 2007, allegations emerged that he had misappropriated $88,000 belonging to his client.

A warrant of arrest and an Interpol Red Notice were subsequently issued against him in connection with the investigations.

If convicted, he faces life in prison, or imprisonment of up to 10 years, and a fine.

Police investigations are ongoing.

