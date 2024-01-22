Ex-nurse who allegedly accessed patients’ bank card details handed 22 charges

A former Woodlands Health (WH) nurse, who was deployed at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital (NTFGH) when he allegedly accessed patients’ bank card details, was handed 22 charges including cheating on Jan 22.

Muhammad Ilyas Mohamed Noor, 23, is also accused of other offences including unauthorised modification of computer material.

The Singaporean, who was then working for the healthcare group, is said to have committed most of the offences while working at the hospital in Jurong East Street 21 in late 2022.

The victims’ losses totalled more than $12,000, the police said.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, a WH spokesperson said: “We are aware of a case involving a former (WH) nurse who allegedly made unauthorised transactions using patients’ credit card details while working at (NTFGH).

“We are unable to comment further as the matter is now before the court.”

In a statement on Jan 21, the police said a male patient had spotted an unknown man rummaging through his personal items.

The police did not disclose when this alleged incident took place, but the patient could not check his belongings at the time as he had just woken up and was feeling drowsy.

Later, the patient discovered that his bank card details had been used to perform multiple unauthorised transactions. He alerted the police on Sept 17, 2022.

Officers from Jurong Police Division subsequently arrested Ilyas after an investigation.

The police said in their statement: “Investigations revealed that the man... had accessed the bank card details of patients under his care, such as accessing victims’ phones for their banking credentials and committing a myriad of offences by using the information obtained.

“Further investigations revealed that the man is also allegedly involved in other similar cases involving victims who were patients of the hospital, with losses amounting to more than $12,000.”

Ilyas is expected to plead guilty on March 4.

Offenders convicted of cheating can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

Those convicted of unauthorised modification of computer material can be jailed for up to three years and fined up to $10,000 for each charge.