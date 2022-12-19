Ex-NUS student filmed his sex acts with 2 women

A former National University of Singapore (NUS) student was on Monday ordered to undergo mandatory treatment for 18 months after he unlawfully recorded videos of his sex acts with two women in separate incidents.

This means the 26-year-old, who had been diagnosed with adjustment disorder with depressed mood, has to undergo treatment to address his condition in lieu of time behind bars.

The offender was an NUS student at the time of the offences and staying on campus before he was expelled in 2021.

He pleaded guilty in October to two counts of voyeurism and cannot be named owing to a gag order.

He met both women on dating app Tinder.

He started talking to the first victim, an 18-year-old, in October 2020, and they agreed to meet for sex in his room.

While being intimate, she noticed that the camera in his mobile phone was pointed at them.

She asked him if he was recording them, but he denied doing so.

She took his phone and placed it under a pillow. After the encounter, he asked her several times if he could record them being intimate, and she said no.

He also asked her to be his girlfriend. She refused, and he told her that he would no longer contact her if she rejected him.

Investigations revealed that he had in fact recorded a video of himself having sex with her.

He met the second victim - a 20-year-old student - on Nov 15, 2020.

They agreed to have sex and he used his mobile phone to record the act.

She did not consent to him taking the recording.

For each count of voyeurism, an offender can be jailed for up to two years, fined, caned or receive any combination of such punishments.