 Ex-Sri Lankan leader Rajapaksa was granted short-term visit pass: ICA, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Ex-Sri Lankan leader Rajapaksa was granted short-term visit pass: ICA

Ex-Sri Lankan leader Rajapaksa was granted short-term visit pass: ICA
Mr Gotabaya Rajapaksa arrived at Changi Airport at 7.17pm on a Saudia flight on July 14.PHOTOS: AFP, DESMOND WEE
Jul 20, 2022 10:09 pm

Former Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa had entered Singapore on a private visit and was granted a short-term visit pass (STVP) at the point of entry, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Wednesday (July 20).

In response to media queries, the ICA said visitors from Sri Lanka who enter Singapore for social visits will generally be issued with an STVP with a duration of up to 30 days.

Those who need to extend their stay here may apply online for extension of their STVP. Applications will be assessed on a case-by-case basis, said ICA.

Mr Rajapaksa fled to Singapore last week and resigned as president following months-long protests over Sri Lanka's worst economic crisis of its independent history.

ST understands that he was issued a 14-day visit pass when he arrived on July 14.

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman said last week that Mr Rajapaksa has not asked for asylum and neither has he been granted any asylum.

The victims claimed they had made advance payments for luxury watches or luxury bags to the couple, who failed to deliver them.
Singapore

Undelivered luxury goods saga couple fled in lorry container

Related Stories

Lorry driver arrested after ramming into 11 vehicles near Woodlands Checkpoint

Travellers can expect delays at checkpoints this Hari Raya Haji holiday: ICA

ICA officers working 24/7 to process passports, 2 more post offices to offer collection

More On This Topic
Sri Lanka crisis: How President Gotabaya's rule ended in a S'pore hotel
S'pore was destination in a hurry for Sri Lanka's Rajapaksa: Observers

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

ICAGOTABAYA RAJAPAKSASri Lanka