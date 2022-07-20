Ex-Sri Lankan leader Rajapaksa was granted short-term visit pass: ICA

Mr Gotabaya Rajapaksa arrived at Changi Airport at 7.17pm on a Saudia flight on July 14.

Former Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa had entered Singapore on a private visit and was granted a short-term visit pass (STVP) at the point of entry, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Wednesday (July 20).

In response to media queries, the ICA said visitors from Sri Lanka who enter Singapore for social visits will generally be issued with an STVP with a duration of up to 30 days.

Those who need to extend their stay here may apply online for extension of their STVP. Applications will be assessed on a case-by-case basis, said ICA.

Mr Rajapaksa fled to Singapore last week and resigned as president following months-long protests over Sri Lanka's worst economic crisis of its independent history.

ST understands that he was issued a 14-day visit pass when he arrived on July 14.

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman said last week that Mr Rajapaksa has not asked for asylum and neither has he been granted any asylum.