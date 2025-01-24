About 860kg of illegal vegetables seized at Tuas Checkpoint

Illegally imported produce and food products of unknown sources can pose a food safety risk, SFA and ICA said.

About 860kg of illegally imported vegetables from Malaysia were seized from a truck on Jan 22 at Tuas Checkpoint.

The produce – including caixin, romaine lettuce and mint leaf imported by five importers – had been undeclared or under-declared, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Jan 23.

The illegally imported produce was seized during a joint operation, which targeted delivery trucks that transport produce intended for direct distribution to retailers and importers.

ICA officers at the checkpoint had found discrepancies in the truck’s consignment and referred it to SFA for further checks.

SFA is investigating further, and said it will not hesitate to take enforcement action.

Food can be imported into Singapore only by licensed importers, and each consignment must be declared and accompanied by a valid import permit.

Illegally imported produce and food products of unknown sources can pose a food safety risk, SFA and ICA said.

Those who illegally import fresh produce into Singapore may be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to three years, or both upon conviction.