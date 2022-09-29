FairPrice donates $40,000 to Sinda to help needy students ahead of Deepavali

Five Sinda beneficiary families were also given $100 worth of FairPrice vouchers to shop at its supermarket in City Square Mall.

Supermarket chain FairPrice on Thursday donated $40,000 to the Singapore Indian Development Association (Sinda) to support needy students ahead of Deepavali, which falls on Oct 24 this year.

This is double the amount donated in 2021.

In addition, five Sinda beneficiary families were given $100 worth of FairPrice vouchers to shop at its supermarket in City Square Mall.

Housewife Valli Krishnasamy, 41, who was there with her daughter, 11, said the vouchers came in handy.

Ms Valli, whose husband, a prison officer, is the sole breadwinner, said: "Chicken prices went up by a lot but my children like to eat chicken, so I do feel the pinch from inflation."

She added that her family of four spends about $200 a month on groceries and diapers for her 14-year-old special needs son.

FairPrice has disbursed more than $178 million through its charity arm, FairPrice Foundation, since it was launched in 2008.