FairPrice Group donates $40,000 to Mendaki

Presentation of cheque for the $40,000 donation to Mendaki CEO Zuraidah Abdullah (extreme right).

FairPrice Foundation, the philantrophic arm of FairPrice Group (FPG), on April 2 donated $40,000 to Malay/Muslim self-help group Yayasan Mendaki to support continuing education for the underprivileged in the community.

The “meaningful donation” is expected to aid about 200 beneficiaries, said Mendaki chief executive Zuraidah Abdullah, who received the cheque at a buka puasa, or break fast, event hosted by the foundation on the same day.

She expressed gratitude that FairPrice “shares Mendaki’s mission in helping to uplift families through education” and signals that support through meaningful donation.

Madam Zuraidah added that FairPrice was a long-standing corporate partner of Mendaki and thanked them for their generosity since 2014.

“We hope more would come forward to partner Mendaki to help students pursue their studies and dreams,” she said.

The foundation has contributed over $500,000 to Mendaki over the last decade, the group said in a statement on April 3.

Some beneficiaries of the donation from the Food, Drinks and Allied Workers Union attended the event, which was organised together with NTUC and Focus Area 4, a joint project of the M³ alliance comprising Mendaki, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) and the People’s Association Malay Activity Executive Committees Council (Mesra).

Attendees broke fast after a prayer led by Deputy Mufti Mohammad Hannan Hassan.

“We hope our efforts will bring some joy for our Muslim brothers and sisters during Ramadan. We’ll do our best to be alongside our workers to manage the cost of living,” said NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng. He attended the event and witnessed the presentation of the cheque, along with chairman of the Focus Area 4 taskforce Fahmi Aliman.

The gathering also marked the first distribution of community care packs from FairPrice Group’s 50th anniversary staff donation drive in 2023, which raised $27,600 in total. Each attendee received a care pack that included pineapple tarts, dates, chicken curry paste, and $200 worth of FairPrice and Kopitiam vouchers to help defray food expenses, said the group.

FairPrice Group will host another buka puasa event on April 4, at Selarang Halfway House in partnership with Singapore Prisons Service and Bapa Sepanjang Hayat. The event will give ex-offenders a chance to reconnect with their families during Ramadan, the foundation said.

Other upcoming festive activities organised by FairPrice Group include two block parties, at Bedok North and Bukit Batok, on April 20.