FairPrice limits sales of Panadol, Nurofen products amid higher demand for fever, cold and flu medicines

FairPrice customers can buy only up to four units of Panadol and Nurofen products in any combination, following a spike in sales of fever, cold and flu medicines in the past week.

The policy kicked in on Thursday and the supermarket chain put up notices to inform the public, said a spokesman on Friday.

Urging customers to buy only what they need for personal use, the spokesman added: “Beyond this, we also offer alternative fever, flu and cold medication from comparable brands to ensure that the community has access to medicines and health-related products they need.”

The Ministry of Health said on Wednesday the greater demand for medications may result in a longer time to restock some brands. It added that the public should also consider pills from alternative manufacturers.

Both Panadol and Nurofen are household names that can be easily found in supermarkets and pharmacies.

In general, retailers carry a diverse range of brands for each type of medicine, said the ministry. It added that they include generic medicines, “which are just as effective as branded medicines”.

It was reported on Dec 16 that China nationals in Singapore were seen lining up at local couriers to send medical supplies back home amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in China, which has led to drug stores there running out of supplies.