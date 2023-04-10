 FairPrice says birthday giveaways celebrating 50th anniversary are scams , Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

FairPrice says birthday giveaways celebrating 50th anniversary are scams

FairPrice said the giveaways on social media were not run or endorsed by the supermarket chain.PHOTO: NTUC FAIRPRICE/FACEBOOK
Sarah Koh
Apr 10, 2023 11:28 pm

A number of pages and posts circulating on social media claiming to give out gift bags in celebration of FairPrice’s 50th birthday are scams.

In a Facebook post on Monday, FairPrice said these giveaways are “neither run nor endorsed” by the supermarket chain.

A post by Facebook page “NTUC FairPrice Fans” on Monday morning claimed to be giving out 500 gift bags to users who wrote “Happy Birthday” in the comments section.

Users were directed to click on a link to register for the giveaway.

A check done by The Straits Times at around 6pm showed more than 1,300 people had commented under the post.

In response to the scam, FairPrice advised readers to verify any information received before sharing personal information, and added that it will only post information about promotions on its social media and official website.

[SCAM ALERT] We have been notified of a number of pages and posts circulating on social media offering a birthday...

Posted by NTUC FairPrice on Sunday, April 9, 2023
