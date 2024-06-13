FairPrice shoppers can use vouchers to buy discounted essentials

The vouchers cover items in categories such as fresh and frozen food, household products and personal care items.

Consumers can purchase selected daily essentials at discounted prices at FairPrice outlets from June to September with the return of its Save Every Day campaign.

Over the next three months, shoppers can save more than $2,000 by using over 400 vouchers on the FairPrice Group (FPG) app, the supermarket giant said in a statement on June 13.

Physical vouchers are also available for collection at all FairPrice, FairPrice Finest and FairPrice Xtra cashier counters and store front standees.

The discount campaign will run across all FairPrice, FairPrice Finest, FairPrice Xtra and Unity stores.

However, the vouchers will not be accepted at FairPrice on Wheels mobile stores.

There is no limit to the number of times that a voucher can be used during the campaign period. Multiple vouchers can also be used in a single transaction.

FPG said it has also curated 10 online-exclusive vouchers this year for household appliances and electronics, including vacuum cleaners, air purifiers and mobile phones.

The Save Every Day campaign was introduced in 2021. In 2023, 1.5 million vouchers were redeemed – nearly seven times the redemption in 2022.

Vouchers for beverages and household items such as milk, oats and facial tissue were the most popular among customers, said FPG.

Its chief executive, Mr Vipul Chawla, said: “Our aim with the Save Every Day Campaign is to help alleviate some of the financial burden that so many in Singapore are facing by providing them with increased access to the staples that they need.”

Until June, FPG had also absorbed a 1 percentage point increase in the goods and services tax on 500 staple items at its stores.