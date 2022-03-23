Watch man and monkey bond at a Singapore park

This little feller is amazing. And well, so is the guy he (okay, or she, who knows) took a shine to.

You’ve got to watch this TikTok video of a monkey grooming a human like a family member at a Singapore park.

The man says: “Stop it, I’m not your brother.”

But he lets the macaque have its way, and in the end, even calls the persistent critter bro.

It just perches on his shoulder and goes on grooming him.

And gets so engrossed in the activity that it lets go of some food it was holding.

A woman’s voice can be heard saying: "Babe, it's gonna pee on you."

The guy is totally cool throughout and knows just how to handle a monkey that thinks it is your bro.

The monkey seems to think there’s no need for masks between family members and tries to snatch the man’s.

He then manages to gently get the monkey off his back, and it decides, bro or not, the food that fell off needs eating, too.

Netizens who commented mostly loved it and praised the man for his composure.

He seems to be a natural with animals.

If he’s not already working for you, Wildlife Reserves Singapore, go find him.

Watch the video here.