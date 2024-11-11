'Unsightly': Bishan estate plagued by persistent crow problem

Hundreds of crows can be spotted flying and squawking among trees near the blocks along Bishan Street 13.

Bishan residents are fed up with the cacophony of crows disrupting their sleep in the wee hours of the morning.

A resident, who goes by the name Oliver Weng on Facebook, brought the situation to light on a post in the Complaint Singapore Facebook group with video clips taken in front of Block 197 Bishan Street 13.

In the clips, said to be taken at 1.30am, the crows are perched on trees, constantly flying between branches and emitting loud squawks.

In the post caption, Mr Weng claims there are over 200 crows and the noises they were making sounded like there was a “gang clash”.

Residents told Shin Min Daily News that the crow problem has plagued Bishan for years.

They added that crows can be found on every tree in the carpark, seemingly indifferent to human presence.

Mr Zeng, a 65-year-old retiree who resides in the neighbourhood, said this problem has persisted for many years, negatively affecting the surrounding public hygiene and residents’ lives.

“The crows are strongest in their numbers in the evening and early morning. They make a lot of noise when they congregate in the trees,” he said.

The crow problem has also reportedly compromised the safety of residents.

Mr Zeng added that he was almost attacked by a crow a few months ago.

“As I was walking under a tree, a crow swooped down on me out of nowhere. Fortunately, I reacted quick enough and dodged the attack,” he said.

The issue extends beyond Block 197, affecting other buildings within the Bishan estate.

Another resident, who wanted to be known as Carter, said: “The residential gardens and the foot of the blocks are covered in bird droppings.”

The 62-year-old retiree added: “This is very unsightly and may lead to bacteria breeding.”

The National Parks Board (NParks) is aware of the issue and working with Bishan-Toa Payoh Town Council to monitor the situation and remove crows’ nests.

Authorities regularly manage the crow population by removing nests and capturing the birds.

NParks urges the public to avoid feeding the crows and to dispose of food waste properly to help discourage them from gathering in residential areas.