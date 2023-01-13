Family appeals for witnesses, dashcam footage following hit-and-run in Loyang

A family is appealing for eyewitnesses and dashcam footage after a hit-and-run accident involving a woman and her two pet dogs in Loyang on Wednesday (Jan 11).

One of the dogs sustained serious injuries and required surgery, said the woman’s sister in a Facebook post on Jan 12.

Speaking to MS News, Rachel Dominique Ng said her sister was walking their two dogs, a Chow Chow and a Labrador, around 11.30pm at the junction of New Loyang Link.

As her sister made her way across the junction towards the Shell petrol station, a black BMW sedan was making a discretionary right turn onto Loyang Avenue.

Although she was still crossing the road, the BMW continued to turn, colliding straight into her and their Chow Chow.

The impact caused her to fall to the side, while the dog was dragged under the car for some distance. The Labrador ran loose, but managed to find its way home, said Ng.

Ng added that despite her sister’s screams, the BMW did not stop and drove off in the direction of Changi Village.

Thankfully, a driver who saw the collision stopped her car at the side of the road, protecting the woman and her dog from oncoming traffic.

Unfortunately, the driver’s dashcam did not have an SD card and could not capture footage of the incident.

The woman was taken to Changi General Hospital, while her siblings brought the Chow Chow to the emergency vet clinic.

She sustained cuts and bruises on her arms and legs, as well as severe head and neck aches.

The Chow Chow suffered a dislocated hip, multiple bone fractures in his front leg and severe abrasions that required surgery.

The family has lodged a police report, and contacted the Shell station for footage.

Those who have information regarding the accident may contact Rachel via the following channels:

Email: racheldominiqueng@gmail.com

Phone: 9649 1608

Instagram: @racheldominique