 Vintage Mercedes jerks and rolls back into Stomper's car on CTE, then drives off like nothing happened, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Vintage Mercedes jerks and rolls back into Stomper's car on CTE, then drives off like nothing happened

Vintage Mercedes jerks and rolls back into Stomper's car on CTE, then drives off like nothing happened
Zul shared a dashcam video that shows the Mercedes coming to a stop in front of him due to traffic congestion. PHOTOS: STOMP
Ong Su Mann
Aug 28, 2023 03:15 pm

Hit and run?

A vintage Mercedes-Benz 200 reversed into another car on the Central Expressway (CTE) on Aug 19 and then simply went on its way.

The car that the Mercedes hit belonged to Stomper Zul, who said it happened at 9pm on the expressway towards Ang Mo Kio before the Moulmein Road exit.

He shared a dashcam video that shows the Mercedes coming to a stop in front of him due to traffic congestion. The Stomper then stopped behind the Mercedes.

The Mercedes appeared to jerk several times before coming backwards.

"It seemed to struggle to move forward. Instead, it rolled back and hit my car hard," said the Stomper.

Inconsiderate Mercedes-Benz driver gets 'karma' at Woodlands Checkpoint
Singapore

Inconsiderate Merc driver gets 'karma' at Checkpoint

Related Stories

Mercedes driver plays 'You take video of me, I take video of you' with Stomper in MCE tunnel

Car crashes into parked Benz; nearly hits people sitting outside coffee shop

Employers pay for maid's driving lessons, let her drive their Mercedes Benz

"The Merc driver just drove off as if nothing happened. I managed to drive past his left side and asked him to stop, but he 'act blur' and sped off, exiting at Moulmein Rd.

"I'm a private-hire vehicle driver. My passenger witnessed the incident too. A police report was made."

In response to a Stomp query, the police confirmed that a report was lodged.

Sharing photos of the damage to his car, the Stomper added: "The bloody old Merc as well as the driver are a bloody nuisance."

"It seemed to struggle to move forward. Instead, it rolled back and hit my car hard," said Zul.PHOTOS: STOMP

 

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Mercedes-BenzCTEhit-and-runPRIVATE-HIRE VEHICLES

Ong Su Mann

smong@sph.com.sg
Read articles by Ong Su Mann