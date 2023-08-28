Vintage Mercedes jerks and rolls back into Stomper's car on CTE, then drives off like nothing happened

Zul shared a dashcam video that shows the Mercedes coming to a stop in front of him due to traffic congestion.

Hit and run?

A vintage Mercedes-Benz 200 reversed into another car on the Central Expressway (CTE) on Aug 19 and then simply went on its way.

The car that the Mercedes hit belonged to Stomper Zul, who said it happened at 9pm on the expressway towards Ang Mo Kio before the Moulmein Road exit.

He shared a dashcam video that shows the Mercedes coming to a stop in front of him due to traffic congestion. The Stomper then stopped behind the Mercedes.

The Mercedes appeared to jerk several times before coming backwards.

"It seemed to struggle to move forward. Instead, it rolled back and hit my car hard," said the Stomper.

"The Merc driver just drove off as if nothing happened. I managed to drive past his left side and asked him to stop, but he 'act blur' and sped off, exiting at Moulmein Rd.

"I'm a private-hire vehicle driver. My passenger witnessed the incident too. A police report was made."

In response to a Stomp query, the police confirmed that a report was lodged.

Sharing photos of the damage to his car, the Stomper added: "The bloody old Merc as well as the driver are a bloody nuisance."