Fan has outburst in public after Liverpool's loss

A Liverpool fan was seen having an outburst at Stadium MRT Station as well as in the train.

It was supposed to have been a friendly match between two football giants. But there was nothing friendly about one fan’s behaviour after his team lost.

Bayern Munich and Liverpool played each other at the Singapore National Stadium as part of both teams' pre-season tour and the Singapore Festival of Football on Wednesday (Aug 2) night.

The German champions eventually won the match beating Liverpool 4-3.

It seems Liverpool’s loss was too unbearable for one fan in Singapore.

He was seen having an outburst at Stadium MRT Station and in the train.

TikTok user @sewyyyy41 captured the incident and posted it online in a series of videos.

In one video, the man, who is wearing a Liverpool jersey with left-back Andrew Robertson's name, approaches and shouts at a group of people at Stadium MRT Station.

Another video shows him shouting on the MRT platform as he is about to enter the train.

In a third video, he appears to be hurling vulgarities at a Bayern Munich fan in the train.

He holds up a Borussia Dortmund jersey and forces the Bayern fan to look at it.

Dortmund and Bayern are known rivals in the Bundesliga.

"Thomas Tuchel can ***k himself from Chelsea... Can tell Sadio Mané (to) ***k off to the Saudi Arabia league,” he is heard saying.

Tuchel is Bayern's manager who previously managed Premier League team Chelsea.

Mané was a forward for Bayern who is moving to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr. He was in Liverpool before Bayern.

The TikTok user who posted the videos told Mothership the man was upset by Liverpool's loss.

"He tried to pick a fight with another Liverpool fan prior to boarding the train.

(When) he got onto the train, a Bayern fan accidentally bumped into him, which caused him to start ranting."

The man continued his tirade for a few stops, until he alighted at Paya Lebar MRT Station.

Said the TikTok user, "Everyone was either afraid to tell him to stop or (was) just avoiding eye contact (with him) in general.

“He also verbally abused the MRT staff."