Fashion store director charged with not wearing a mask on multiple days

Niki Han Jiayi was charged with 21 counts of breaching the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act on Dec 29, 2021.

A director of fashion store Nimisski is accused of not wearing her mask on multiple occasions last year amid the ongoing pandemic.

Niki Han Jiayi, 34, was charged on Wednesday (Dec 29) with 21 counts of breaching the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.

According to court documents, the Singaporean allegedly did not wear her mask at the Far East Plaza store in Scotts Road for several days between Sept 20 and Oct 21 last year.

Checks by The Straits Times revealed that Han is listed as a director and shareholder of Nimisski Fashion since October 2014.

She is also listed as director and shareholder of three other companies with the name Nimisski. They share the same registered address.

According to its website, Nimisski sells women's clothing and accessories. It has other outlets at Paragon and Suntec City as well.

For each charge under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act, a first-time offender can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $10,000.

A repeat offender can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $20,000.

Han's case has been adjourned to Jan 26 next year.