S'pore carriers cancel Bali, Lombok flights after volcano eruption

The eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki as seen from the Eputobi rest area in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara, on Nov 9.

Several flights between Singapore and Bali were cancelled on Nov 13 after a volcanic eruption in nearby Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki created a dangerous 9km ash cloud.

In response to The Straits Times queries, a Singapore Airlines (SIA) spokesperson said a total of two flights operating between Singapore and Bali on Nov 12 and 13 had been cancelled due to the eruption.

The spokesperson added that the airline is helping affected customers rebook alternative flights and will continue to monitor the situation, adjusting flights accordingly.

The volcano, located in East Nusa Tenggara province about 500km from Bali, erupted at least three times on Nov 9 as the authorities made plans to widen the restricted area, officials previously said.

An earlier eruption by the volcano on Nov 3 killed nine people and forced more than 15,000 residents from villages close to the crater to evacuate as more eruptions ensued.

Several flights by SIA’s low-cost carrier Scoot, operating from Singapore to Bali and Lombok on Nov 13, have also been cancelled, re-timed or re-numbered.

Scoot said it is assisting passengers of the cancelled flights by re-accommodating them onto alternative flights, adding that it will give full refunds to those who choose not to continue with their travel plans. The airline apologises for the inconvenience caused.

Three Australian airlines have also cancelled flights to and from Bali due to the eruption.

Jetstar, Qantas and Virgin Australia flights scheduled for Nov 12 and Nov 13 have been grounded, leaving affected travellers stranded, reported British newspaper The Guardian.

The Guardian, citing an airline spokesman, reported that 10 Virgin Australia flights in and out of Indonesia on Nov 13 have been cancelled.

“The safety of our guests and crew is our highest priority. Adverse weather due to the volcano in Indonesia has resulted in Virgin Australia cancelling all flights in and out of Denpasar today,” the spokesman said.

“We regret the inconvenience this has caused our passengers, and our team is working hard to ensure all passengers booked on our services get to their destination safely and as soon as possible.”

All Jetstar flights to and from Bali will also be cancelled or delayed, at least until 9am on Nov 14.

“Due to volcanic ash caused by Mount Lewotobi in Indonesia, it is currently not safe to operate to and from Bali,” the airline said in a travel alert on its website, adding that impacted customers will be notified directly and provided with alternative options.

It said it would continue to monitor the situation closely and provide an update on remaining flights slated to operate later in the day.

“This is an evolving situation, and we recommend passengers check their flight status at jetstar.com before coming to the airport,” it said.

Jetstar plans to run two flights between Australia and Bali should the situation improve, The Guardian report said, adding that Qantas and Virgin Airlines cancelled a total of up to 10 flights on Nov 12.

According to the Changi Airport website, two Jetstar flights from Bali to Singapore that were meant to arrive at 2.15am and 1.30pm on Nov 13 were cancelled. Another flight, slated to depart from Singapore to Bali at 7.20am, was also cancelled.