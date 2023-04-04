Fatal Bukit Batok fire ‘likely caused by cigarette embers that ignited items outside flat’

No cigarette butt was found following the blaze, and the court heard that the fire could have destroyed it.

A fire in Bukit Batok in 2019, which resulted in a 60-year-old woman’s death from smoke inhalation, was most likely caused by cigarette embers, an investigator testified in court on Tuesday.

On the first day of an inquiry into Madam Goh Seow Whay’s death, police investigation officer Assistant Superintendent (ASP) Zameer Khan said the embers could have ignited items such as pieces of cardboard and plastic bags which she had hoarded outside her flat on the 13th storey of Block 210A Bukit Batok Street 21.

The fire then spread into her cluttered flat and ignited the items inside in the wee hours of Nov 1, 2019, added ASP Khan.

Madam Goh’s son, Mr Maverick Chia, 30, later told investigators that he was a smoker but had used an ashtray to put out his cigarettes.

Investigators also spoke to Madam Goh’s neighbours, including those on the higher floors, but were told that no one had been smoking along the corridors before the fire broke out.

No cigarette butt was found following the blaze, and the court heard that the fire could have destroyed it.

ASP Khan also testified that Madam Goh’s family had not been targeted by people linked to loan sharks and no foul play was suspected.

Neighbours who saw the blaze had tried to access a fire hose reel inside a cabinet near the burning flat to try to put out the fire, only to find the cabinet padlocked. Other similar cabinets in the block were similarly secured.

When officers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) arrived at the scene, they managed to get to the hose after cutting the padlock. One of them then tried to turn on a valve linked to the hose, but no water came out.

The officers later used their hoses and water from a nearby dry riser to combat the flames.

ASP Khan told the court that two staff members from Jurong-Clementi Town Council (JCTC) had earlier agreed to have the cabinets locked to prevent vandalism.

Lieutenant-Colonel (LTC) Vincent Ho from SCDF, who also testified on Tuesday, told State Coroner Adam Nakhoda that fire hose reels should be accessible at all times and should not be obstructed.

Notices were then sent to JCTC, and the matter was rectified by Nov 8, 2019, LTC Ho added.

Two men who were involved in the locking of the cabinets have since been given stern warnings.

Water did not flow into the fire hose reel because the pump selector in the pump room at the rooftop of the block had been set to “manual” instead of “auto”, the court heard.

When the selector switch is on “auto” mode, as it should have been, water would be automatically dispensed when the fire hose reel valve is open.

On the “manual” mode, a person has to be present in the pump room to press a button for water to flow to the fire hose reels.

It turned out that a technician had failed to ensure it was set on “auto” mode during a maintenance check in October 2019.

In September 2022, Mr Malaiyappan Mayalagu, then 51, was fined $2,700 after he pleaded guilty to offences including endangering human life by a negligent act.

At the time of the offences, he was working as a technician with J. Keart Alliances, a firm that was engaged by JCTC to carry out fire protection system work.

The town council has since installed a buzzer at the fire control panel to alert workers should they forget to turn the switch back to the automatic mode.

The State Coroner is expected to give his findings at a later date.

During earlier proceedings in 2022, Deputy Public Prosecutor Sean Teh told the court that Mr Chia, Madam Goh and her boyfriend, Mr Ho Swee Lum, 81, were inside the flat when the fire broke out.

At around 4.30am on Nov 1, 2019, their neighbours were awakened by a burning smell and the authorities were alerted.

During the fire, the two men climbed out of the kitchen window and stood on a ledge until they were rescued.

Madam Goh, however, had collapsed in a toilet. SCDF officers put out the flames around 5.15am.

The DPP previously said: “SCDF officers eventually managed to rescue the victims after facing some difficulty in accessing the unit because of heavily cluttered items inside and around (it).”

The trio were conscious when they were taken to the Singapore General Hospital. Madam Goh died on Dec 9, 2019.