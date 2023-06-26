Fatal e-bike accident in Yishun: Man was drug addict turned anti-drug ambassador

Singapore Anti-Narcotics Association volunteer David Chong had spoken to ST in 2022 about how he turned his life around through his religion.

Former drug addict turned anti-drug ambassador David Chong was killed after his power-assisted bike collided with a car in Yishun on Sunday.

The 59-year-old had spent 36 years of his life behind bars, having been in and out of prison more than 10 times, mostly for drug offences.

After he was released from prison in 2014 for drug trafficking, he turned over a new leaf and became a Singapore Anti-Narcotics Association (Sana) volunteer in 2018 to help other drug offenders overcome their addiction.

The Straits Times reported that on Sunday, at about 10.10am, the police were alerted to the accident at Yishun Avenue 9.

Mr Chong was unconscious when he was taken to hospital, where he later died.

The accident took place in Yishun Avenue 9 at 10.08am on Sunday, said the police in response to queries. A 43-year-old male driver was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving causing death. Police investigations are under way.

Mr Chong’s older brother Zhang Guoliang told Shin Min Daily News that the family was shocked and heartbroken when they found out about his death.

He said Mr Chong would volunteer every Saturday and had only recently returned from missionary trip in Indonesia. He was so passionate about volunteering that he chose to work as a food delivery rider because the hours are more flexible.

Mr Chong lived life to the fullest, he added, and took part in volunteering activities such as distributing food on weekends, painting houses for the elderly, and playing the guitar during church events.

In June 2022, Mr Chong spoke to ST about how he turned his life around after his last prison stint.

After a failed attempt at getting drugs on Chinese New Year in 2015, Mr Chong realised he went back to drugs every time he was given freedom.

Following the incident, he prayed, woke up early the next morning, read the Bible and listened to worship songs.

Two months after he started this ritual, he came across some drugs and managed to resist the urge to take them.

In 2018, he joined Sana as a volunteer to share his life experiences with inmates in prison.

Mr Chong said: “They will think ‘this fellow with tattoos, (many) times in prison... if he can change, I also can change.’”

In a Facebook post, Sana’s management and staff expressed their condolences to Mr Chong’s family and friends, as well as people who were touched by his presence.

They added that Mr Chong was actively involved in volunteer work with his church and other organisations to help improve the lives of others including persons-in-recovery.

Sana said: “It is with great sorrow that we have learnt about the passing of Mr David Chong - an immensely valued dedicated peer leader of SANA.

“Thank you David for your sincerity and selflessness. Your impact on the lives of others will not be forgotten.”