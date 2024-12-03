Man arrested in Geylang; knife and drug paraphernalia found in van

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving a car and two vans in Sims Avenue towards Sims Avenue East, at about 3.10pm on Dec 2.

A man was arrested after a knife, two e-vaporisers and drug paraphernalia were found in his van following an accident near Tanjong Katong Complex in Paya Lebar on Dec 2.

A 42-year-old man – one of the van drivers – was arrested for possession of an offensive weapon and suspected drug-related offences. He is also being investigated for careless driving while on drugs, the police added.

The car driver, a 44-year-old man, was taken to hospital.

In a video of the aftermath of the accident posted on Facebook, a van is seen in the rightmost lane of the five-lane road near Wisma Geylang Serai, with a door open. A police car is in the lane next to the van.

A few metres ahead, just before a traffic light, a car with a badly damaged boot is seen in the same lane as the police car. In front of the car are two tow trucks and another van.