Man arrested in Geylang; knife and drug paraphernalia found in van

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving a car and two vans in Sims Avenue towards Sims Avenue East, at about 3.10pm on Dec 2.PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM SG ROAD VIGILANTE/FACEBOOK
Kolette Lim for The Straits Times
Dec 03, 2024 05:34 pm

A man was arrested after a knife, two e-vaporisers and drug paraphernalia were found in his van following an accident near Tanjong Katong Complex in Paya Lebar on Dec 2.

When contacted, the police said they were alerted to an accident involving a car and two vans in Sims Avenue towards Sims Avenue East, at about 3.10pm.

A 42-year-old man – one of the van drivers – was arrested for possession of an offensive weapon and suspected drug-related offences. He is also being investigated for careless driving while on drugs, the police added.

The car driver, a 44-year-old man, was taken to hospital.

In a video of the aftermath of the accident posted on Facebook, a van is seen in the rightmost lane of the five-lane road near Wisma Geylang Serai, with a door open. A police car is in the lane next to the van.

A few metres ahead, just before a traffic light, a car with a badly damaged boot is seen in the same lane as the police car. In front of the car are two tow trucks and another van.

