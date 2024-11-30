Man with knife among 54 arrested in 6-day anti-drug sweep

Heroin, cannabis, "Ice", Ecstasy and Erimin-5 tablets were seized from the unit where the man was arrested.

A knife-wielding man was arrested for suspected drug trafficking offences on Nov 29, with about 2,395g of heroin and 722g of cannabis found in his home, among other drugs.

Anyone found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of pure heroin, or more than 500g of cannabis here may face the mandatory death penalty.

The 60-year-old Singaporean was nabbed after Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers forced their way into the residential unit in central Singapore in the morning of Nov 29, the bureau said in a release late on the same day. The man had refused to open the door.

Other than the heroin and cannabis, 25g of ‘Ice’, 44 Erimin-5 tablets and two Ecstasy tablets were also seized from the unit. In all, the drugs had a street value of about $273,000.

The man was among 54 suspected drug offenders arrested in an anti-drug sweep from Nov 24 to Nov 29. A 16-year-old Singaporean girl was the youngest among those rounded up, for suspected drug abuse.

A total of about 2,430g of heroin, 64g of ‘Ice’, 723g of cannabis, 9g of ketamine, 38 Ecstasy tablets, 94 Erimin-5 tablets and 2,034 tablets of ‘Tawon Liar’ were seized. The ‘Tawon Liar’ tablets are believed to contain Tapentadol, a pain-relief drug that is controlled in Singapore.

The total street value of drugs seized in the six-day operation was about $286,000.

The CNB said investigations are ongoing.