One person taken to hospital after fire breaks out in Serangoon Central Drive
One person was taken to the Singapore General Hospital for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in Serangoon Central Drive.
SCDF said that the fire, which took place at 1.20am on Saturday (May 14), involved the kitchen exhaust ducting of a coffee shop on the first floor of a building at 261 Serangoon Central Drive.
A dramatic video on TikTok depicted spots of fire spreading upwards.
About 20 people self-evacuated before SCDF arrived.
SCDF extinguished the fire with one water jet.
This incident follows Friday's fire that broke out in Bedok North, where three people, including a three-year-old, died. The mother remains hospitalised in critical condition.
@shanicelsh Fire incident at Serangoon, honestly quite scary to witness it. #sgnews #newssg #singapore #sgtiktok #fyp #foryou #fyp #foryoupage #firesg #sginclusive ♬ Oh No (Instrumental) - Kreepa
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now