Fight in Chinatown broken up by TransCom officers

A fight involving several men at Park Crescent behind People’s Park Complex was stopped by officers from the Public Transport Security Command (TransCom) on Sunday (June 12) at 8.25pm.

A video of the scuffle was posted online with the description ”Chinese men fight in Chinatown” in Chinese.

The video starts with a man rushing forward and he appears to hit another man on the shoulder.

A third man retaliates by attacking the first man, who falls backwards over a kerb. A woman’s scream can be heard.

The man who was hit on the shoulder goes to attack the first man but is held back by another man with a backpack.

The first man and third man continue to confront each other.

Four TransCom officers then rush forward to separate the men. The officers were identifiable by their grey berets.

The third man can be heard repeatedly telling the officers in Mandarin that he was trying to stop the fight.

Meanwhile, a man can be seen in the video sitting on the kerb next to all the commotion with no reaction at all.

It is understood that no injuries were reported and no one was arrested.

Watch the video here.