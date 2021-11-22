Singapore

Fire breaks out at Les Amis Group's Spanish restaurant La Taperia in Shaw Centre

SCDF trucks outside Les Amis restaurant on the ground floor of Shaw Centre at about noon on Nov 22, 2021. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY
The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to a fire at 1 Scotts Road at about 10.15am.PHOTOS: ST READER
A police officer looking out from the second floor unit, which is believed to be where the fire broke out. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY
Wong Ah YokeIsabelle Liew and Jean Iau
Nov 22, 2021 03:02 pm

On Monday (Nov 22), the first day when eateries welcome back more vaccinated diners, a fire broke out at a Spanish restaurant under the Les Amis Group at Shaw Centre in Orchard.

The incident happened at La Taperia and a spokesman for the group said for the safety of guests and staff, all of their concepts at Shaw Centre will be closed on Monday, until investigations have been fully conducted.

The spokesman said: "We have closed off all new reservations for today and are contacting all affected customers.

"We will do our best to offer them alternatives at our other concepts outside of Shaw Centre, if appropriate."

La Taperia was nearly fully booked for lunch, the spokesman added.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a fire at 1 Scotts Road at about 10.15am.

The fire involved an electrical circuit box.

It was extinguished by a water sprinkler system and by SCDF using one water jet.

About 200 people self-evacuated from the premises before SCDF's arrival.

There were no reported injuries, SCDF added.

'I didn't even put on my slippers': Residents ran for their lives from fire at Pipit Road

