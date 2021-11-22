Fire breaks out at Les Amis Group's Spanish restaurant La Taperia in Shaw Centre

A police officer looking out from the second floor unit, which is believed to be where the fire broke out.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to a fire at 1 Scotts Road at about 10.15am.

SCDF trucks outside Les Amis restaurant on the ground floor of Shaw Centre at about noon on Nov 22, 2021.

On Monday (Nov 22), the first day when eateries welcome back more vaccinated diners, a fire broke out at a Spanish restaurant under the Les Amis Group at Shaw Centre in Orchard.

The incident happened at La Taperia and a spokesman for the group said for the safety of guests and staff, all of their concepts at Shaw Centre will be closed on Monday, until investigations have been fully conducted.

The spokesman said: "We have closed off all new reservations for today and are contacting all affected customers.

"We will do our best to offer them alternatives at our other concepts outside of Shaw Centre, if appropriate."

La Taperia was nearly fully booked for lunch, the spokesman added.