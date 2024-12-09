Fire breaks out in Tampines; 50 evacuated
About 50 people were evacuated from a Housing Board block in Tampines after a fire broke out on the morning of Dec 9.
The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the fire at 13th-floor unit at Block 889A Tampines Street 81 at about 6.40am.
When its officers arrived at the location, black smoke was emitting from the unit, said SCDF in a Dec 9 Facebook post.
Two people living there had already left the unit and were subsequently checked by a paramedic for smoke inhalation. They declined to be taken to the hospital.
The fire involved contents of a bedroom, said SCDF, adding that the cause of the fire is under investigation.
