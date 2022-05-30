Fire on yacht in Keppel extinguished in about an hour, no injuries reported: SCDF

The SCDF said that it was alerted to the fire at about 11.30am.

A yacht that had caught fire on Monday (May 30) while berthed at the Keppel Bay Marina was extinguished in about an hour by firefighters.

No injuries were reported

The SCDF said that it was alerted to the fire at about 11.30am on Monday.

Firefighters from Marina Bay and Alexandra Fire Stations were assisted by staff at the premises to help contain the fire. Three water jets and three hosereels from the pier were deployed around the boat inorder to prevent the fire from spreading to other vessels.

Firefighters from Brani Marine Fire Station and a vessel from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) were also involved in the firefighting operation, SCDF said.

The fire was extinguished with two water jets, two foam jets and a water monitor from the MPA vessel. PHOTO: ST READER The SCDF said that damping down operations are ongoing and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

In videos circulating on social media, plumes of black smoke can be seen rising from the yacht which was berthed among other vessels at the marina.

Other videos show at least ten people spraying water from a hose to douse the fire while standing metres away from the vessel.

From photos, the plume of smoke could be seen a distance away in the Jalan Bukit Merah area.