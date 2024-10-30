No other oil sightings following Bukom and Changi incidents

No oil seen in the waters next to Changi Bay Park Connector near Changi Exhibition Centre on Oct 29.

There have been no other oil sightings at sea and ashore following two incidents of oil spills over the past week, said agencies on Oct 30.

In a joint statement, the nine agencies that said clean-up from the Oct 20 Shell incident that took place in the channel between Pulau Bukom and Bukom Kechil, has been completed. The efforts included the cleaning of the oil-stained rock bunds and infrastructure.

The statement also added that there have been no oil sightings from the separate oil overflow bunkering incident on Oct 28 off Changi.

The agencies are the Maritime and Port Authority (MPA), Building and Construction Authority, JTC Corporation, National Environment Agency (NEA), National Parks Board, national water agency PUB, Sentosa Development Corporation, Singapore Food Agency and the Singapore Land Authority.

Given that there have been no sightings, “all seaward oil response assets that were deployed by the MPA for both incidents will stand down” on Oct 30, said the statement.

The containment and absorbent booms that were installed as a precautionary measure by agencies at various locations since Oct 20 will also be removed progressively.

The agencies said that the investigations by the NEA and MPA into the leaked “slop” - a mixture of oil and water - from Shell’s facility at Pulau Bukom is still ongoing. MPA is also looking at the bunkering incident in Changi.