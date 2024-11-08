Teen earns his wings before a licence to drive

Like every other Singaporean, Avanish Anand has to turn 18 before getting behind the wheel of a car.

Yet, the 18-year-old has already got keys to the sky.

The second-year JC student made a huge step towards his childhood dream of flying a plane when he obtained his private pilot licence after completing a course at the Singapore Youth Flying Club (SYFC) last month.

SYFC conducts flying courses that lead to a private pilot licence (PPL) issued by the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS).

For Avanish, his dream took flight when he was eight years old and his father took him to the Singapore Airshow at the Changi Exhibition Centre, where he observed up close the sound of the jet engines and witnessed the fighter jets perform acrobatics in the sky.

“I was blown away. Watching those jets in action was amazing,” Avanish told tabla! “The tales shared by the pilots about their journeys around the world instilled in me a desire to pursue this path. I knew then that was the career I wanted.”

While in secondary school, Avanish got involved with SYFC’s aeromodelling as a co-curricular activity. He enrolled in the SYFC flying course when he reached junior college.

The course is split into three phases. Phases I and II constitute the Basic Flying Course, while Phase III is the PPL Course and includes simulator sessions, CAAS ground papers and a final handling test. Courses are open to students who meet the selection criteria.

“I started the flying course at 16. Balancing school and the course was challenging. I was deep into my A levels too, so finding time for everything was tough,” Avanish recalled. “Flying demands a lot of focus, so I had to be both mentally and physically ready, even when I was tired from school.”

Avanish said he will never forget the excitement of flying solo for the first time. The moment arrived in June 2023.

“It was the biggest moment of my life,” he said. “Having full control of the aircraft, navigating the skies for the first time without my instructor and landing safely was just amazing.”

The PPL course also changed his outlook and perspective on things. “Before, I was playful, easily distracted and a bit lazy at times. But training taught me essential skills like discipline, focus and time management.”

His next step, he said, is to enlist in the Republic of Singapore Air Force as soon as he finishes his A levels.

Seeing Avanish make strides towards his goal of becoming a pilot has been a heartwarming sight for his father Sundararaju Anand.

The 48-year-old said: “Watching your child graduate from the Singapore Youth Flying Club is a proud moment for any parent. It shows their commitment and ability to tackle something challenging. It also opens up a bright future, whether in aviation or another path.”

Find out more about the prerequisites for the PPL course and how to apply at SYFL’s website.