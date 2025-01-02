Firecrackers, special lantern displays at River Hongbao 2025

Joyful Years Ahead is a nostalgic lantern display celebrating the nation’s six decades of cherished memories.

Sixty strands of firecrackers will mark the start of River Hongbao 2025 with a bang on Jan 27 at 8pm at Gardens by the Bay.

This will be a tribute to Singapore’s 60 years of independence as the annual Chinese New Year (CNY) event welcomes the Year of the Snake, which begins on Jan 29.

An annual event since 1987, River Hongbao 2025 will be held from Jan 27 to Feb 5 at the Gardens. The event, one of Singapore’s largest and longest-running CNY celebrations, attracted 1.01 million visitors in 2024.

Mr Thomas Chua, chairman of the River Hongbao organising committee and president of Singapore Federation of Chinese Clan Associations (SFCCA), said the event is always focused on preserving and promoting Chinese culture and tradition, while bringing festive cheer to everyone.

“As 2025 is also the year we celebrate SG60, we will also incorporate our salute to the nation, and our wish for Singapore’s continued progress and prosperity,” he said in Mandarin during a media preview at the SFCCA Toa Payoh building on Jan 2.

Besides the 60 strands of firecrackers on the opening day at The Meadow, there will be 30 strands of firecrackers on the second and third nights on Jan 28 and 29.

Two SG60-themed large lantern displays will be among the 28 lantern sets to be on show at the event.

One is titled The Lion City, which celebrates Singapore’s 60 years of peace and prosperity, and the nation’s collective hope for a bright future.

It features a replica of the majestic Merdeka lion, which was once an iconic monument at the Merdeka Bridge in Kallang. Merdeka, meaning “freedom” in Malay, reflects the spirit of independence and unity.

The display includes the 13th century legendary prince Sang Nila Utama, who renamed the island from Temasek to Singapura or “Lion City”.

The Lion City@Supertree Grove celebrates SG60, featuring a replica of the majestic Merdeka lion to reflect the nation’s spirit of independence and unity. PHOTO: RIVER HONGBAO 2025 ORGANISING COMMITTEE

This is accompanied by a stylised skyline to symbolise Singapore’s progress and aspirations, as well as joyful children performing a lion dance to welcome the new year with energy and hope.

The other SG60-themed lantern display, named Joyful Years Ahead, invites visitors to relive the joyous moments of community spirit and simple pleasures.

It features the lion head rollercoaster, which was a familiar sight at the former Wonderland Amusement Park at Kallang Park in the 60s and 70s.

The display also includes an old-style steamboat pot representing the cherished tradition of reunion dinners on CNY eve. Elements like firecrackers and mahjong highlight the festive atmosphere of the occasion.

Besides SG60 features, there will be the all-time favourite God of Fortune lantern display, a food street, amusement park rides, onsite and online games.

The God of Fortune is a perennial favourite at River Hongbao. PHOTO: RIVER HONGBAO 2025 ORGANISING COMMITTEE

Local talents and performers from The Wind from Yunnan performing troupe of Yunnan, China, will put up a variety of nightly performances.

An exhibition titled “Greetings from Afar: Chinese Remittance Letters” will focus on the cultural and historical significance of remittance letters sent by early Chinese migrants, as well as their emotional and personal stories. This is a collaboration between the Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall (Singapore) and Fujian Provincial Archives of China.

The Life Art Society will showcase Chinese New Year greetings, calligraphy and traditional Chinese paintings.

The festivities will begin at 6.30pm on Jan 27 (end at 10.30pm) and Jan 28 (end 12.15am the next day). From Jan 29 to Feb 5, it is from 2.30pm to 10.30pm. Admission is free.

Complementing River Hongbao will be a floral display at the Gardens’ Flower Dome, where visitors can see a 4.5-metre-tall floral rendition of Madam White Snake from the popular Chinese folklore Legend of the White Snake. Themed “Spring Blossoms”, there will also be over 1,000 dahlias, symbolising prosperity and new beginnings.

River Hongbao is organised by SFCCA, Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce & Industry, SPH Media’s Chinese Media Group, Singapore Tourism Board and People’s Association.

More information on riverhongbao.sg