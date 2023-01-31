First community law centre opens in Hougang

Pro Bono SG’s new Community Law Centre is located on the premises of Tian De Temple in Hougang.

From marital issues to employer disputes and criminal matters, a first-of-its-kind free legal clinic in Hougang has already seen a plethora of legal issues in the days before its official opening on Tuesday.

The community law centre at Tian De Temple, run by Pro Bono SG, aims to bring legal assistance to those with mobility and technological difficulties. Pro Bono SG, formerly known as Law Society Pro Bono Services, also provides free legal assistance at its office in the State Courts building in Chinatown.

Two full-time lawyers, called community legal advocates, work from a container office set up in the temple compound.

One of the lawyers, Ms Alice Tan, said a woman who is permanently incapacitated visited the clinic with her caregiver on Tuesday morning.

“That really brings meaning to this place altogether – that she does not have to travel anywhere else, but just walk a couple of blocks and she gets legal advice from us,” she said.

The other advocate, Ms Goh Chian Hui, added that from her experience as a Pro Bono SG lawyer, vulnerable individuals with intellectual disabilities may have difficulty navigating beyond their neighbourhood.

“The social workers told us that they actually need to go to the individual’s house to physically bring them to State Courts in the past, but with the new centre reaching out to people in the heartlands, that’s not as necessary,” she said.

The container offices can be accessed from the public car park so that people from all religions can feel comfortable seeking legal help, said the chairman of Tian De Temple Raymond Wang.

Minister of Culture Community and Youth Edwin Tong, who is also Second Minister for Law, said on Friday: “This is the hallmark and essence of the CLC (Community Law Centre); to be located in a place which people don’t feel uncomfortable.

“You don’t feel out of place, and you’re able to freely walk up to the CLC to ask for assistance. And also, for the first time, there will be full-time lawyers serving the community through the CLCs,” said Mr Tong, who was the guest-of-honour at the opening.

He added that this practice will be embedded in the five eventual community law centres in different districts.

Aside from helping individuals, the centre will provide training for volunteer lawyers at Pro Bono SG and conduct law awareness talks for the community.

Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) will support the centre’s manpower needs by recommending suitable graduates to be recruited as full-time lawyers and students for internship opportunities.

The Singapore Teochew Foundation will donate $200,000 over a period of two years to support the centre’s running costs.

Pro Bono SG chairman Gregory Vijayendran said: “It is a monumental and weighty step forward on our mission of enabling access to justice. First, by being in the heartland we will be where our clients are. Physical proximity to pro bono services significantly enhances access to justice for the most socially and virtually excluded.”