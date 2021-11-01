Five police officers injured after trying to stop suspects in stolen car

The police said they had received a report of a stolen car (above) at about 8.30pm on Oct 30, 2021.

SINGAPORE - Five police officers were hurt, on Sunday (Oct 31), while trying to stop a 19-year-old man from driving off in a stolen car, said the police at a press conference on Monday (Nov 1).

It said they had received a report of a stolen car on Oct 30 at about 8.30pm.

A man, 22, who was providing carpooling services, had said his two male passengers had driven off in the vehicle when he left it to buy cigarettes for them.

On Sunday at 2.15am, the car driven by one of the men, a 19-year-old, allegedly collided into an unmarked police car and a parked van, before it sped off.

The officers were not injured, and the man was arrested about six hours later with the help of police cameras. A stun device was recovered from the driver.

At about 9am on Sunday, officers spotted the car at a car park in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6, this time driven by the second man, also 19, who was with a male passenger.

When told to step out of the car, he sped off causing three officers to fall and sustain slight injuries, the police said.

Another unmarked police car chased the stolen vehicle.

As the car was attempting to evade capture, it hit two cars parked along the road and the pursuing police car injuring two officers inside.

The car was eventually stopped along Lentor Plains. A flick knife was found in the vehicle.

The driver and the passenger were arrested.

The five officers sustained various injuries including abrasions and bruises.

The two 19-year-old men will be charged in court later today, with the offence of theft of motor vehicle with common intention.

Three others were arrested for their suspected involvement in the theft.

This incident comes soon after a Traffic Police officer was injured by a reversing car on Oct 28, driven by a man fleeing a police check.