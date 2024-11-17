Flash flood warnings issued for several places today

According to an update on the National Environment Agency’s website, at 1.50pm, northern, southern and western areas were marked as experiencing heavy rainfall.

National water agency PUB issued flash flood warnings for several places in the afternoon of Nov 17, urging members of the public to avoid these areas amid the heavy downpour.

In a post on its X account, the agency also said heavy rain is expected over northern, southern and western parts of Singapore between 1.30pm and 2.30pm.

It also warned of a risk of flash floods at the following places:

Tanjong Pagar / Craig Road

Upper Hokkien Street / South Bridge Road

Jalan Boon Lay (Enterprise Road to International Road)

According to an update on the National Environment Agency’s website, at 1.50pm, southern and western areas were marked as experiencing heavy rainfall.

On Nov 16, heavy rains resulted in a flash flood in Bukit Timah Road in the afternoon, amid a downpour in several parts of Singapore.

The Meteorological Service Singapore, in its fortnightly forecast released on Nov 15, predicted frequent moderate to heavy thundery showers for the latter half of November as the north-east monsoon sets in.

Rainfall, often starting in the afternoon and occasionally lasting into the night, is expected to be above average. Temperatures may drop to as low as 23 deg C on some rainy days.