Ankle-deep water in Bukit Timah following heavy rain

After torrential downpour in the morning of Oct 14, roads in Bukit Timah were covered with ankle-deep floodwater.

The Public Utilities Board had issued a public notice that there were risk of flash floods in in places such as Sunset Way, Bedok, Joo Chiat Avenue and Ulu Pandan Road.

At around 8am on Monday, many areas islandwide were heavily affected by the heavy rain, resulting in water rising.

A netizen told Shin Min News Daily that a section of the road near King Albert Park in Bukit Timah was flooded following strong winds and a heavy downpour.

Photos shared by readers showed a section of the road beneath a flyover in Bukit Timah flooded with ankle-deep water, forcing the traffic to slow down and pedestrians to wade through.

A video circulating online shows the reduced visibility outside a bus as it travelled in the heavy rain.

At around 10am, flooding at the Bukit Timah road section had subsided and traffic was running smoothly.

Some parts of the of the sheltered walkways in the area were still flooded.