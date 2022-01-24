Flyer supposedly giving out FairPrice vouchers not endorsed by supermarket

The flyer has a QR code that leads to an online financial survey.

A flyer being distributed that purports to give away free NTUC FairPrice vouchers is not from the supermarket chain, NTUC FairPrice said.

The Chinese New Year flyer has a QR code that leads to an online financial survey, and instructed people to scan it to receive $20 worth of FairPrice vouchers. It is not clear if actual NTUC FairPrice vouchers are being given out.

In a Facebook post on Monday (Jan 24), NTUC FairPrice said the flyers is of unknown origin. It is not currently running any promotion that requires users to complete a survey to obtain gift vouchers, it added.

"We would like to clarify that this flyer and its attached promotion is neither created nor endorsed by FairPrice," said NTUC FairPrice.

There have been a slew of high profile scams recently, and organisations are on high alert.

Nearly 470 OCBC customers lost at least $8.5 million last December from an SMS phishing scam. Some lost life savings built up over the years for their families.

NTUC, as a household supermarket, has also been targeted by scams over the years.

In 2018, it had to clarify that a message telling people that FairPrice is giving out gift cards worth $400 for its 45th anniversary was a scam.

In 2016, a phishing scam claimed to offer people who filled in an online survey $500 in NTUC FairPrice vouchers.

Those who are unsure about the verity of NTUC FairPrice-related information can email the supermarket chain at general.feedback@fairprice.com.sg or call it on 6380-5858.