Former firefighter dies while on family's first trip to Europe

A former fireman's first vacation to Europe became a tragedy after he suffered a cardiac arrest.

According to Shin Min Daily News, Mr Hu Rui An was walking along the streets of Zurich in Switzerland with his family on Feb 26 when he suddenly collapsed to the ground.

His youngest son said his father still had a pulse then and was breathing, but he could not open his eyes and was holding onto him tightly.

People from a nearby church reportedly came to Mr Hu's assistance.

Paramedics called to the scene performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on Mr Hu for about 45 minutes, after which he was taken to the hospital and placed in the intensive care unit.

Mr Hu’s eldest son told the Chinese daily that he was abroad on a business trip but rushed to Switzerland the moment he got news about his father.

He added: "The doctors had done their best, but we were told that my father was considered brain dead,"

The family eventually decided to take Mr Hu off life support.

Mr Hu's children said they have planned for the family trip for over 2½ years, spending around $57,000, which included business class flight tickets for all of them.

Mr Hu had diabetes but took his medication regularly, and the doctor had also given him the all-clear to travel, said his wife. That made his sudden death even harder to accept.

Mrs Hu added that her husband, who was with the Singapore Civil Defence Force for 31 years, had kept a diary on his phone.

One of his entries read: “I’m very grateful for my children. I’m so lucky to have my family by my side.”