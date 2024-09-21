Four arrested for alleged theft at Changi Road pet shop

Birds, cages and cash amounting to about $7,200 were allegedly stolen from the premises.

Four people who allegedly broke into and stole from a Changi Road pet shop were arrested on Sept 19.

The police said they were alerted to the incident along on Sept 18 at 3.45am.

Birds, cages and cash amounting to about $7,200 were allegedly stolen from the premises.

The four suspects include a 27-year-old man and three others aged between 14 and 17.

Ground inquires, images from closed-circuit television and police cameras helped officers from Bedok Police Division to identify the four suspects.

Birds and cages valued at $7,110 were recovered from the quartet.

The 27-year-old man and two 17-year-old suspects are expected to be charged on Sept 21 with housebreaking and theft.

If convicted, the trio could be jailed up to 10 years and fined.

Investigations are ongoing in relation to the 14-year-old.

The police reminded members of the public that all doors, roller shutters, windows and other openings should be secured with good-quality grilles and closed-shackle padlocks, even if premises are left unattended for only a short while.

Large sums of cash and valuables should not be kept on the premises.

Installing a burglar alarm, motion sensor lights and CCTV cameras is recommended. “Ensure that they are tested periodically and are in good working condition,” the police added.