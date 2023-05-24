Four more public holiday long weekends in 2024
Those who are planning to usher in the year 2024 with a bang will be happy to hear that the new year will begin with a long weekend.
New Year’s Day will fall on a Monday, with four other public holiday long weekends next year, according to a Ministry of Manpower release on Wednesday.
Chinese New Year (Feb 10-11) will fall on Saturday and Sunday, with Monday being a public holiday, while the nation will mark Good Friday on Mar 29.
Hari Raya Haji will fall on June 17, while Singapore will celebrate National Day (Aug 9) on a Friday.
There are 11 gazetted public holidays here.
The others are - Hari Raya Puasa (Apr 10, Wednesday), Labour Day (May 1, Wednesday), Vesak Day (May 22, Wednesday), Deepavali (Oct 31, Thursday) and Christmas Day (Dec 25, Wednesday).
