5 dead, 15 hurt in multi-car crash on China expressway ahead of Mid-Autumn Festival holidays

WUZHOU, Guangxi – A traffic accident in China’s Guangxi province involving multiple vehicles saw five people killed and over a dozen injured, as domestic travel heightens before the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holidays.

The accident occurred at an expressway in Wuzhou, eastern Guangxi, at around 2am on Thursday, local traffic police said.

Five people died, and 15 other victims were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigations are ongoing on the cause of the accident.

In images shared on social media, numerous cars can be seen on the Guangfozhao Expressway, with at least two of them crushed.

In another video shared on the Weibo social media platform, an ambulance and fire engine can be seen driving through standstill traffic in a tunnel, presumably heading to the accident site.

Millions of people in China are travelling before the holidays, with the Mid-Autumn Festival on Friday coinciding with the country’s National Day on Oct 1. The public holidays will stretch from Friday until Oct 6, offering many a chance to return to their hometowns.