Train, bus services to be extended on eve of Labour Day

Train services on the North East Line (NEL) and Downtown Line (DTL) will be extended by about half an hour on April 30.ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
Yong Li Xuan
Apr 16, 2024 10:55 am

Public transport users who stay out late on the eve of the Labour Day public holiday will be able to get a train or bus back at a later time than usual, with selected services to be extended by SBS Transit.

Train services on the North East Line (NEL) and Downtown Line (DTL) will be extended by about half an hour on April 30, SBS Transit said on April 16.

On the DTL, the last train towards Expo will depart from Bukit Panjang station at 12.03am. The last train in the other direction will leave at 12.04am.

The last train on the NEL towards Punggol will depart from HarbourFront station at 12.30am, while the last train in the other direction will leave at 12.02am.

The Sengkang-Punggol LRT service will also be extended until after the last NEL trains arrive at town centre stations.

To complement the extension of train operational hours, last bus departure times will also be extended for the following services under SBS Transit: 60A, 63M, 114A, 181, 222, 225G, 228, 229, 232, 238, 240, 241, 243G, 291, 292, 293, 315, 325, 410W, 804, 812 and 974A.

More information can be found on SBS Transit’s website at www.sbstransit.com.sg

