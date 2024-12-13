3 injured in 6-vehicle pile-up on PIE
Three men were injured in a chain collision along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Dec 12.
The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident involving three cars, a mini-bus, a motorcycle and a lorry at 2.05pm.
The accident occurred along the PIE towards Tuas, just before the Jalan Bahar exit.
A person who was trapped between a lorry and a motorcycle was rescued by SCDF officers using hydraulic rescue equipment, a specialised tool for cutting or prising apart wreckage.
A car driver, the mini-bus driver and the motorcyclist, aged between 26 and 49, were conscious when taken to the National University Hospital, said SCDF.
A video of the accident circulating on Facebook shows an Emas (Expressway Monitoring Advisory System) recovery truck, several police cars, and officers at the scene.
A row of damaged vehicles can be seen on the leftmost lane of the expressway.
The police are investigating the accident.
