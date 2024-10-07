Free prostate cancer screening for orange, blue Chas cardholders

From now until Nov 30, male blue or orange Chas card holders aged 50 and above, as well as those who are at least 45 years old and have a first-degree family history of prostate cancer, can register for prostate cancer screening.

Prostate cancer is the most prevalent cancer among Singapore men and accounts for one in six cancer diagnoses. An average of four new cases are diagnosed daily.

365 Cancer Prevention Society (365CPS) and Icon Cancer Centre aim to raise awareness about prostate cancer in Singapore and highlight the importance of early detection for effective treatment.

The #My1stProstateCheck screening campaign will test eligible individuals to determine the amount of prostate-specific antigen protein in their blood.

The clinic will schedule a review with the doctor if the test indicates abnormalities and refer patients to a public health setting if further investigation or treatment is needed.

For more information on prostate cancer and the #My1stProstateCheck screening campaign, go to 365cps.org.sg/my1stprostatecheck

Members of the public who wish to support the prostate screening campaign can go to 365CPS Giving.sg page