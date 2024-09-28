 Full-time NSF found unresponsive in camp, dies, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Full-time NSF found unresponsive in camp, dies

The NSF was found unconscious and unresponsive next to a bed.PHOTO: GOOGLE MAPS
Shazalina Salim
Assistant Digital Editor
Sep 28, 2024 07:55 am

A full-time Singapore Armed Forces national serviceman was found "unconscious and unresponsive" next to a bed at Pasir Laba Camp on the evening of Sept 27.

According to a joint statement by Mindef and Singapore Police Force, the NSF was taken to Ng Teng Fong Hospital in an SAF ambulance and was pronounced dead at the hospital despite resuscitation efforts en route.

Mindef said the death was not training-related and the police did not suspect foul play based on their primary investigations.

The police have classified the case as unnatural death.

"The Ministry of Defence and the SAF extend our deepest condolences to the family of the late serviceman, and are assisting the family in their time of grief," said the Mindef spokesperson.

Investigations are ongoing.

