$200 in NS LifeSG credits to be disbursed

As announced at Budget 2024, eligible past and present national servicemen will receive $200 in LifeSG credits to recognise their contributions to Singapore’s defence and security.

The LifeSG credits will be progressively disbursed to national servicemen by the Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Home Affairs in November.

All eligible national servicemen will automatically receive the credits via the LifeSG mobile app by Nov 30. They are not required to click on any links or provide personal details on any platform.

Once the credits have been disbursed, an SMS will be sent from the gov.sg Sender ID to the national serviceman’s registered mobile number and a notification letter will be sent to their registered address.

The LifeSG credits are valid for one year from the date of disbursement.

National servicemen may access the credits and check their validity period through the LifeSG mobile app, which can be downloaded from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

The credits can be used at any online or physical merchants accepting payments via PayNow UEN QR or Nets QR.

For a step-by-step guide on how to use the credits, go to wallet.gov.sg/how-to-use

For more information on the NS LifeSG Credits, go to go.gov.sg/nslifesgcreditsb2024