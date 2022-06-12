 Fun day out for families at the National Stadium, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Fun day out for families at the National Stadium

Each sport try-out saw a parent and child pairing up to do the activity together with the support from the ActiveSG coaches.PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
Jun 12, 2022 08:15 pm

A total of 2,000 participants enjoyed a day out at the National Stadium at the ActiveSG Active Parents' Multi-Sport Family Fun Event on Saturday (June 11).

The new-concept event was the first of its kind organised by ActiveSG Active Parents - a movement to enable and empower parents to play an active role in their child's life and sporting journey - since the easing of Covid-19 safe management measures.

Families, including parent-child pairs, took part in different sports like football, basketball, athletics and dance fitness, among others.

Each sport try-out saw a parent and child pairing up to do the activity together with the support of the ActiveSG coaches.

Mr Eric Chua, Parliamentary Secretary (Ministry of Social and Family Development & Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth) took part in the activities at the event.

The Active Parents movement supports National Family Week (June 4-12) as part of the Year of Celebrating Families 2022, in collaboration with Families for Life, Ministry of Social and Family Development, and the Centre for Fathering, DADs for Life.

The move will make the Sports Hub more accessible to the broader community in terms of sports, lifestyle, entertainment and social uses.
Singapore

SportSG to take over Sports Hub from private consortium

Sport SingaporeSPORTS HUBSPORTS AND RECREATION