Fun day out for families at the National Stadium
A total of 2,000 participants enjoyed a day out at the National Stadium at the ActiveSG Active Parents' Multi-Sport Family Fun Event on Saturday (June 11).
The new-concept event was the first of its kind organised by ActiveSG Active Parents - a movement to enable and empower parents to play an active role in their child's life and sporting journey - since the easing of Covid-19 safe management measures.
Families, including parent-child pairs, took part in different sports like football, basketball, athletics and dance fitness, among others.
Each sport try-out saw a parent and child pairing up to do the activity together with the support of the ActiveSG coaches.
Mr Eric Chua, Parliamentary Secretary (Ministry of Social and Family Development & Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth) took part in the activities at the event.
The Active Parents movement supports National Family Week (June 4-12) as part of the Year of Celebrating Families 2022, in collaboration with Families for Life, Ministry of Social and Family Development, and the Centre for Fathering, DADs for Life.
