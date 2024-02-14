Gardens by the Bay urges cyclists to reduce speed

A large monitor lizard attempting to cross a road was hit by a cyclist at Gardens by the Bay on Feb 11.

Gardens by the Bay reminded cyclists to be mindful of wildlife present in the area and slow down when riding after a video of a monitor lizard being run over by a road bike circulated online.

The video of the Feb 11 incident posted on Reddit shows the reptile crossing a path when a cyclist zooms past. A woman in the background can be heard exclaiming: “Careful, careful!”

The monitor lizard picks up speed just as another cyclist approaches on its left. The road bike hits the animal, pinning it for a split second under the wheels while onlookers let out audible gasps.

The monitor lizard then runs into a bush on the other side of the path. The 12-second clip ends without showing if the cyclist stopped to check on the animal.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, a Gardens by the Bay spokesperson said it urged cyclists using the waterfront promenade at the gardens to be aware that wildlife is present in the area and to practise consideration for others who are on the same path by moderating their speed.

The Reddit user who posted the video told ST he was walking around Gardens by the Bay at around 11am when he witnessed the scene.

The cyclist nearly fell from his bike after hitting the reptile, added the postgraduate student, who wanted to be known only as Mr Sulthan.

“The cyclist is very irresponsible. He didn’t need to go that fast. What if he hit a kid? I think the lizard will recover because they are hardy creatures. Let this be a lesson for the cyclist to not ride that fast,” said the 23-year-old.

The Gardens by the Bay spokesperson said there are speed bumps at intervals to regulate the speed of bicycles along the waterfront promenade.

Signage to educate users to preserve biodiversity and practise wildlife etiquette – like a reminder to maintain a safe distance and not to feed wild animals – are also present.

In October 2023, a monitor lizard was killed in Braddell Road after being run over by a vehicle.

According to NParks’ website, monitor lizards are naturally shy and would rather stay away from humans. They will not attack unless provoked.

If members of the public encounter a monitor lizard, they should not be alarmed or attempt to touch, chase or corner it as it may attack in defence.

They are advised to leave the animal alone and just observe it from afar.

In the rare event of being bitten, one should seek medical attention immediately. Although monitor lizards do secrete venom, it is not fatal to humans.

The public can call the Animal Response Centre on 1800-476-1600 if assistance is required.