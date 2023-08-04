 George Goh submits presidential election eligibility forms, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

George Goh submits presidential election eligibility forms

Presidential hopeful George Goh, together with his wife Lysa Sumali, on his way to submit his presidential election eligibility forms on Aug 4.ST PHOTO: GIN TAY
Natasha Ann Zachariah Correspondent
Aug 04, 2023 12:27 pm

Presidential hopeful George Goh has submitted his application for a certificate of eligibility to contest the upcoming presidential election.

The 63-year-old entrepreneur arrived at the Elections Department in Novena Rise on Friday morning, with his wife Madam Lysa Sumali and four children. About 50 supporters, most of them dressed in red, were also present.

He told media before submitting his forms: “You see the three volume epic file here... all the documents over many years that I put together.”

He got slightly emotional as he explained that the documents represented his hard work and were close to his heart.

Other potential candidates have also announced their own submissions.


On Thursday night, former GIC investment chief Ng Kok Song, 75, told the media that he had submitted the forms on Wednesday to be considered eligible via the public sector deliberative track.

Former presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian said he has submitted his application for a certificate of eligibility for the upcoming presidential election, but has not decided if he will contest.

Mr Tan, 75, said he will wait for the Presidential Elections Committee to confirm the candidates, before deciding whether to proceed on Nomination Day.

In July, former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, 66, officially launched his bid for the presidency, themed “Respect for All”.

