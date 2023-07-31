Tan Kin Lian submits presidential election forms; will decide after other candidates confirmed

Mr Tan Kin Lian, former head of insurance cooperative NTUC Income and 2011 presidential election candidate, has submitted forms for the 2023 presidential election.

Former presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian said he has submitted his application for a certificate of eligibility for the upcoming presidential election, but has not decided if he will contest.

In a statement late on Sunday, Mr Tan said he will wait for the Presidential Elections Committee (PEC) to confirm the candidates before he decides whether or not to proceed on Nomination Day.

The 75-year-old former chief executive of NTUC Income who contested the 2011 presidential election said he believes he meets the requirements to run, as set out in the Constitution.

The shareholder equity of NTUC Income exceeded $500 million during his last three years of service at the company, he pointed out.

Former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who has announced his bid for the presidency, is also likely to meet the requirements, Mr Tan said.

“I am not sure if the other two potential candidates, Mr George Goh and Mr Ng Kok Song, meet the full requirements. However, I am aware that the Presidential Elections Committee has the power to grant waivers for some of the shortfalls,” he added.

The list of eligible candidates will be unveiled a few days before Nomination Day when the PEC announces who has successfully obtained a certificate of eligibility.

Candidates will then have to submit their certificates on Nomination Day, along with other documents.

Mr Goh, an entrepreneur, and Mr Ng, former investment chief at GIC, had both earlier announced their intentions to run for president.

Mr Goh will be applying under the private sector deliberative route. It is not clear if he will meet the requirements under Article 19(4)(a) of the Constitution that requires a private sector candidate to be the most senior executive of a company with at least $500 million in shareholder equity.

Mr Ng will be applying under the public sector deliberative route, as his role at GIC of chief investment officer is not the most senior executive role.

It is up to the PEC to determine if either man, and any other potential applicants under the deliberative routes, have the experience and ability required for the role.

Mr Tan, who said he submitted his application on July 11 through a proxy, was one of four candidates in the 2011 presidential election

He was granted the certificate of eligibility by the PEC, along with three others – Dr Tony Tan, Mr Tan Cheng Bock and Mr Tan Jee Say.