Getai singer suffers cancer relapse; music studio owner raises funds for treatment

Getai singer Angie Lau, the younger sister of actress-singer Liu Lingling, suffered a cancer relapse recently and has been unable to perform for the past four months.

A student of Lau made a Facebook post on Monday (March 26) with a photo of the 54-year-old on a hospital bed, and explained the situation.

Mr James Quan added: “Although she has lost a lot of weight and her complexion is slightly pale, she is bravely facing up to reality and remains determined to recover — especially as she's single-handedly raising two children who are in secondary school.”

Lau, who is also known as Jiang Yinjie, was the winner of Mediacorp’s GeTai Challenge in 2018, In recent years, she has been a mentor on Golden Age Talentime.

She was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer and lymphoma in 2014, but made a recovery after treatment.

But the cancer has since advanced to stage four, and spread to her bones.

A Facebook post by getai organiser Aaron Tan stated that the cancer has affected Lau’s throat, heart and lungs.

Viewers of the recent episodes of Golden Age Talentime, were reported to have noticed her voice being hoarse as she struggled to complete sentences on the show.

She was hospitalised on March 16, but was discharged on Tuesday (March 28) to recuperate at home, reported 8World.

Speaking to 8World reporters, Lau said she was running low on funds to finance her treatment, adding that she doesn't have health insurance policies and that there isn't enough left in her CPF Medisave account.

A crowdfunding campaign has also been set up for the singer on the Go Get Funding platform: gogetfunding.com/love4angie/.

Music studio owner Jay Lim wrote: "Through this "Chicken Soup for Angie" fundraising, let's help her through the financial difficulties, so that she can have all the strength to continue her fight against the disease."

Tan added: “I hope that kind-hearted people will do their best to help Angie get out of this situation.”