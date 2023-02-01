Giant, Ang Mo Supermarket now accept CDC vouchers

Giant supermarket now accepts CDC vouchers, along with Ang Mo Supermarket, NTUC FairPrice, Sheng Siong, Prime, Hao Mart and U Stars.

Singaporeans can use their Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers at two more supermarkets, Giant Singapore and Ang Mo Supermarket, from Wednesday onwards, South West District Mayor Low Yen Ling announced on Facebook.

The other five supermarkets that accept CDC vouchers are NTUC FairPrice, Sheng Siong, Prime, Hao Mart and U Stars.

“Together, these 7 supermarket chains offer Singaporean households over 360 outlets island-wide to spend their CDC vouchers. This is in addition to the over 20,600 participating heartland hawkers and merchants on the scheme,” Ms Low said on Facebook on Wednesday.

More than 1.1 million, or 90 per cent of Singaporean households, have claimed their $300 CDC vouchers for this year since the launch on Jan 3, the mayor added. Half of the amount can be spent in supermarkets.

In less than a month, residents have spent more than $132 million at the participating outlets.

Compared with the voucher tranches in 2021 and 2022, 15 per cent more Singaporean households have claimed their CDC vouchers within the first month of the scheme’s launch.

“We are glad with the speedy claim and spend this round as the higher quantum of CDC vouchers ($300) continue to spur activities and local businesses in our heartlands, and also defray the household expenses for Singaporeans,” said Ms Low.

The CDC vouchers are part of a comprehensive package to cushion the effects of inflation and the goods and services tax (GST) rate increase this year.

Giant, a retailer under DFI Retail Group (DFI), said its participation in the CDC scheme would help customers “stretch their dollar” in times of inflation and economic uncertainty.

They supermarket chain also announced earlier that it will absorb the 1 per cent GST increase on more than 700 essential products for six months.